Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
G-13 Labs created Raw Diesel by crossing NYC Diesel with G13 Haze. Huge flowers coated in resin and that unmistakable sour, lemon-diesel aroma make this a popular strain with connoisseurs and cash-croppers alike. Some phenotypes will have more of a spicy Haze flavor and taller stature, while the best ones are shorter with fatter buds and a lip-smacking sour-fuel flavor. Raw Diesel can be counted on to produce copious amounts of THC.