  5. Romulan Cartridge 1g

Romulan Cartridge 1g

by Liquid Gold CBD

Liquid Gold CBD Concentrates Cartridges Romulan Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Romulan

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.

About this brand

Liquid Gold is proud to offer the highest quality, full spectrum CBD products on the market. Our priority is to give everyone access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene.