Lis7o Smart Solution

by Lis7o Marketing

Lis7o Marketing Services Marketing Lis7o Smart Solution

About this product

Big Agency Services at a price you can affort Lis7o’s Smart package is what your business needs to grow online. From the essential services to the features that will put you ahead of your competition. Get the perfect online presence with no BS.

lis7onogo

CUSTOMER BEWARE! Yes, lis7o created a website with me, but from the beginning I was unable to add products to my page. Throughout the entirety of our 2 year contract, Lis7o was UNABLE to fix the issue. A month before my 2 year contract was up, lis7o allowed my plugins to go into complete disrepair and REFUSED to fix it. They continued to bill me for an additional 3 months after my contract ended despite numerous emails requesting that they remove their fraudulent charges. I had to resort to my credit card company to help get part of my money back. They are wholly incompetent and I would not trust them with my website. After paying lis7o over $11,000, at the end of the 2 years I had to buy and create a new website because the one they gave me completely broke. DO NOT USE THIS COMPANY! ALEXIS IS A FRAUD.

About this brand

There are tons of things we could tell you about ourselves, like that we are a team with years of experience working for brands, big or small. Or that we love to talk and talk and talk. But you don’t want to hear that. What you really want to know about Lis7o can be summed up in 3 things: 1 – We are a marketing agency (duh!) 2 – We are here to listen to what you need 3 – We will put all of our creativity and talent to work just for you See, something we’ve learned from working with hundreds of clients over the years is that the thing that works best for everyone is for us to be clear. So, let us be clear – you and us want the same thing: no more BS. That’s precisely what we’re here to give you. Lis7o.com has over 20 years of experience working with the top and emerging brands. We design your website and create personalized online marketing package to get you traction. We get things done.