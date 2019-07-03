420Classifieds
by eBudCanada
Big Agency Services at a price you can affort Lis7o’s Smart package is what your business needs to grow online. From the essential services to the features that will put you ahead of your competition. Get the perfect online presence with no BS.
on July 3rd, 2019
CUSTOMER BEWARE! Yes, lis7o created a website with me, but from the beginning I was unable to add products to my page. Throughout the entirety of our 2 year contract, Lis7o was UNABLE to fix the issue. A month before my 2 year contract was up, lis7o allowed my plugins to go into complete disrepair and REFUSED to fix it. They continued to bill me for an additional 3 months after my contract ended despite numerous emails requesting that they remove their fraudulent charges. I had to resort to my credit card company to help get part of my money back. They are wholly incompetent and I would not trust them with my website. After paying lis7o over $11,000, at the end of the 2 years I had to buy and create a new website because the one they gave me completely broke. DO NOT USE THIS COMPANY! ALEXIS IS A FRAUD.