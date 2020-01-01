 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana Kush

by Lit Cannabis

Lit Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Banana Kush

$35.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lit Cannabis is a lifestyle marijuana brand that specializes in high-quality vaporizer cartridges and accessories. Founded in 2020 - a year of seemingly endless chaos - Lit Cannabis brings a splash of color, positivity as well as quality to all stores it partners with.

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

Lit Cannabis Logo
Lit is a lifestyle cannabis brand aimed at bringing affordable and quality products to a wide variety of consumers. 10+ flavors including Super Lemon Haze, Banana Kush, GMO Cookies & more now available at select dispensaries in Arizona. "Life is lit, let's live it together." @litcartsofficial