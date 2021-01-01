Lit Duo Cart - Candyland Live Resin Sugar + Super Lemon Haze Distillate .5g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Lit Duo packs feature two, .5g cartridges: One premium distillate cart and one live resin sauce cart. These duo packs allow you to experience the best of both worlds without breaking the bank.
About this brand
Lit Cannabis
Lit is a lifestyle cannabis brand aimed at bringing affordable and quality products to a wide variety of consumers. 10+ flavors including Super Lemon Haze, Banana Kush, GMO Cookies & more now available at select dispensaries in Arizona. "Life is lit, let's live it together." @litcartsofficial
