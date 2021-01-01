 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Lit Sauce Cart - GDP

Lit Sauce Cart - GDP

by Lit Cannabis

Lit Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Lit Sauce Cart - GDP
Lit Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Lit Sauce Cart - GDP

About this product

NEW Lit sauce carts are crafted with a proprietary live resin sugar/sauce formula. Natural terpenes plus crystalline THC provide a unique appearance and unmatched effect.

About this brand

Lit Cannabis Logo
Lit is a lifestyle cannabis brand aimed at bringing affordable and quality products to a wide variety of consumers. 10+ flavors including Super Lemon Haze, Banana Kush, GMO Cookies & more now available at select dispensaries in Arizona. "Life is lit, let's live it together." @litcartsofficial

