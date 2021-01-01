Sauce Cart - Hybrid
by Lit Cannabis
$44.00MSRP
About this product
NEW Lit sauce carts are crafted with a proprietary live resin sugar/sauce formula. Natural terpenes plus crystalline THC provides a unique appearance and unmatched effect.
About this brand
Lit Cannabis
Lit is a lifestyle cannabis brand aimed at bringing affordable and quality products to a wide variety of consumers. 10+ flavors including Super Lemon Haze, Banana Kush, GMO Cookies & more now available at select dispensaries in Arizona. "Life is lit, let's live it together." @litcartsofficial
