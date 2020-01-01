 Loading…

Indica

Runts

by Lit Cannabis

Runts

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Lit Cannabis is a lifestyle marijuana brand that specializes in high-quality vaporizer cartridges and accessories. Founded in 2020 - a year of seemingly endless chaos - Lit Cannabis brings a splash of color, positivity as well as quality to all stores it partners with.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

About this brand

Lit Cannabis Logo
Lit is a lifestyle cannabis brand aimed at bringing affordable and quality products to a wide variety of consumers. 10+ flavors including Super Lemon Haze, Banana Kush, GMO Cookies & more now available at select dispensaries in Arizona. "Life is lit, let's live it together." @litcartsofficial