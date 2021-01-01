 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. WIFI - Hybrid

WIFI - Hybrid

by Lit Cannabis

Write a review
Lit Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges WIFI - Hybrid
Lit Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges WIFI - Hybrid

$35.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Lit Cannabis is a lifestyle marijuana brand that specializes in high-quality vaporizer cartridges and accessories. Founded in 2020 - a year of seemingly endless chaos - Lit Cannabis brings a splash of color, positivity as well as quality to all stores it partners with.

About this brand

Lit Cannabis Logo
Lit is a lifestyle cannabis brand aimed at bringing affordable and quality products to a wide variety of consumers. 10+ flavors including Super Lemon Haze, Banana Kush, GMO Cookies & more now available at select dispensaries in Arizona. "Life is lit, let's live it together." @litcartsofficial

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review