 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Peach Terpsolate 1g

Peach Terpsolate 1g

by Lit Labs

Write a review
Lit Labs Concentrates Solvent Peach Terpsolate 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler from Humboldt Seed Company came to life by crossing Apricot Papaya, Strawberry Banana, and Dream Queen, creating a unicorn strain produces a unique terpene profile. This peach-scented strain with a creamy vanilla taste is great for anyone looking to feel up and creative. 

 

About this brand

Lit Labs Logo