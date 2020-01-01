 Loading…
Sativa

Sour Tangie

by LIT

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

LitXtracts was created as a passion project in Los Angeles with a mission to bring premium cannabis oils to market. In a short time, the market has responded by recognizing LIT as a top shelf cannabis brand. We’re an innovative company with our ear to the street and our finger on the pulse of emerging products, and we take pride in being on the cutting edge of cannabis technology. We’re constantly looking for ways to improve our products and deliver the best tasting products without compensating potency. As our product list continues to evolve, we continue to quality control and craft each part of our product from the grow — all the way to the packaging, by hand. We’ve created a reputation for our terpenes, traditional and exotic strains and the quality build of our products. We look forward to serving your medicinal needs with great tasting products.