About this product

Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls Banana OG x Purple Punch Ready for a vaycay? LitHouse has got you covered with this lounge-worthy strain from Symbiotic Genetics. Let the sweet banana and fresh pineapple aroma transport you to an island retreat, while delicate flavors of fruit and sugar combined with a light earthy spice pleasantly soothes your senses. Like a pristine white sand beach, this strain is thoroughly coated with an impressive layer of crystalline resin, giving the deep purple and cool green flowers a uniquely sandy look typical of the Purple Punch father genetics. Proud parent of many prominent strains, the Banana OG mother imparts an intense and stoney high that has made Banana Punch a favorite among experienced users. Enjoy a restorative break from reality and let yourself drift away on soothing waves to tranquility. Bon Voyage. Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.