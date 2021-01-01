 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon Lava - All Sun

by LitHouse

LitHouse Cannabis Flower Lemon Lava - All Sun

About this product

3.5g Premium Sun-Grown Flower Lemon Heads x Lava Cake Lemon Lava is an award-winning strain with a smooth and refreshing lemony inhale followed by a soothing and restorative high. We brought some of our favorite exclusively pheno-hunted genetics and partnered with family friends at the Mendocino Ranch Company to bring these strains out under the Mendocino sun. Grown high on the ridge-line above the famed Anderson Valley pinot noir region, conditions couldn’t be more perfect for growing superior quality full-spectrum seasonal flower. We're excited to bring our customers their favorite LitHouse flavors in a natural, fun, and affordable limited-release line of sun-grown products.

About this brand

Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift

About this strain

Lemon Lava

Lemon Lava

Lemon Lava was bred when pHinest Cannabis crossed Lemon Heads and Lava Cake. The result is a lemon strain with added herbal and minty aromas. Lemon Lava contains various flavors, including bright citrus zest, sage, fresh mint, and a subtle grape aftertaste, and buds have vivid saffron-colored hairs. Lemon Lava comes on smooth and provides a bright, alert, and refreshing high.

