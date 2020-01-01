 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lemon Lava Pre Rolls

Lemon Lava Pre Rolls

by LitHouse

Write a review
LitHouse Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Lava Pre Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

2019 Emerald Cup Winner! LEMON HEADS x LAVA CAKE Lemon Lava is a truly special strain; bred by the late Jai Malloy of pHinest Cannabis, we at LitHouse are deeply honored to bring this strain to life and earn it an Emerald Cup award in December 2019. Break open your jar of Lemon Lava to inhale a refreshing and invigorating burst of lemon. Cleanse your palate with earthy lemon zest—followed by touches of sage, mint, and grapes. Pleasurably smooth on the exhale, Lemon Lava has a bright, alert, and revitalizing high that is also gently soothing and anxiety-free. The compact buds are thick with lustrous resin covering midnight purple and spring green leaves, accented with bright saffron hairs. Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LitHouse Logo
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift