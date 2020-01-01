About this product

2019 Emerald Cup Winner! LEMON HEADS x LAVA CAKE Lemon Lava is a truly special strain; bred by the late Jai Malloy of pHinest Cannabis, we at LitHouse are deeply honored to bring this strain to life and earn it an Emerald Cup award in December 2019. Break open your jar of Lemon Lava to inhale a refreshing and invigorating burst of lemon. Cleanse your palate with earthy lemon zest—followed by touches of sage, mint, and grapes. Pleasurably smooth on the exhale, Lemon Lava has a bright, alert, and revitalizing high that is also gently soothing and anxiety-free. The compact buds are thick with lustrous resin covering midnight purple and spring green leaves, accented with bright saffron hairs. Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.