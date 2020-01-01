 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. LITHOUSE CUSTOM MUG

LITHOUSE CUSTOM MUG

by LitHouse

Write a review
LitHouse Other Miscellaneous LITHOUSE CUSTOM MUG
LitHouse Other Miscellaneous LITHOUSE CUSTOM MUG

$10.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Light up your morning with a fresh mug featuring our LitHouse logo on one side and Mendocino Coast on the other. Matte Black with white interior ceramic.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LitHouse Logo
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava