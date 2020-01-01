 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Cookies

by LitHouse

Orange Cookies by LitHouse

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift