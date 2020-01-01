MEN'S CONSTELLATION LOGO T-SHIRT
by LitHouseWrite a review
$24.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Men’s charcoal, crew-neck tee featuring our LitHouse constellation logo. Soft, Durable, Triblend fabric 50/25/25 poly/ring spun cotton/rayon.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
LitHouse
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava