Forum Cookies x Mendodawg A perfect diamond is known as a Paragon and this shiny gem of a flower is pretty darn flawless. Sparkling like the windows at Tiffany's, the velvety purple and green buds display a distinctly dazzling layer of luminous trichomes giving this rare and unique strain some serious bag-appeal. If you have a taste for high-octane luxury look no further; Paragon delivers, with a powerful gassy nose, rich mushroom-soil undertones, finishing with satiating dark chocolate and molasses. Grinning like the Cheshire Cat with a new grill, Paragon is gonna get you feeling pretty shiny too. The high is definitely a fun one; lively, inspiring, and highly likely to give you a serious case of the giggles. So add some bling to your style and enjoy the thrill of a little bona fide luxury. Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.