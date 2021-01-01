About this product

Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls Forum Cookies x Mendodawg A perfect diamond is known as a Paragon and this shiny gem of a flower is pretty darn flawless. Sparkling like the windows at Tiffany's, the velvety purple and green buds display a distinctly dazzling layer of luminous trichomes giving this rare and unique strain some serious bag-appeal. If you have a taste for high-octane luxury look no further; Paragon delivers, with a powerful gassy nose, rich mushroom-soil undertones, finishing with satiating dark chocolate and molasses. Grinning like the Cheshire Cat with a new grill, Paragon is gonna get you feeling pretty shiny too. The high is definitely a fun one; lively, inspiring, and highly likely to give you a serious case of the giggles. So add some bling to your style and enjoy the thrill of a little bona fide luxury. Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.