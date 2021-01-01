 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Paragon Pre-Roll Pack

Paragon Pre-Roll Pack

by LitHouse

Write a review
LitHouse Cannabis Pre-rolls Paragon Pre-Roll Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls Forum Cookies x Mendodawg A perfect diamond is known as a Paragon and this shiny gem of a flower is pretty darn flawless. Sparkling like the windows at Tiffany's, the velvety purple and green buds display a distinctly dazzling layer of luminous trichomes giving this rare and unique strain some serious bag-appeal. If you have a taste for high-octane luxury look no further; Paragon delivers, with a powerful gassy nose, rich mushroom-soil undertones, finishing with satiating dark chocolate and molasses. Grinning like the Cheshire Cat with a new grill, Paragon is gonna get you feeling pretty shiny too. The high is definitely a fun one; lively, inspiring, and highly likely to give you a serious case of the giggles. So add some bling to your style and enjoy the thrill of a little bona fide luxury. Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.

About this brand

LitHouse Logo
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review