Hybrid

Red Dragon Pre-Roll Pack

by LitHouse

$15.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls Himalayan Kush x Utopia Haze This exotic strain, bred in Amsterdam by Barney’s Farm, is a sativa-dominant cross of classic Afghani Kush with carefully selected and backcrossed Brazilian landrace. Red Dragon was brought to the Mendocino Coast sometime in the 2010s and has been a local favorite among coastal indoor growers ever since for its abundant yields, fierce potency, and spectacular flavor profile of juicy guava nectar and warm ginger. Fresh, shimmering green buds, adorned with flaming red stigmas, delight the nostrils with sweet tropical fruit, sultry spice, and savory parmesan. This soaring, inspiring sativa high will lift you to the clouds where the Kush genetics will leave you floating in total relaxation for hours. Enjoy a magical flight around the world on the wings of Red Dragon! Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.

About this brand

Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift

About this strain

Red Dragon

Red Dragon is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with Afghani. Red Dragon produces happy and uplifting effects with a sweet and fruity aroma. However, some consumers say this strain makes them feel quite paranoid, so take caution with Red Dragon if you're prone to anxiety. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Growers say Red Dragon is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

