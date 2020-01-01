Sunshine #4
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$13.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Zkittlez x Gelato The grass truly is greener in California and this red hot strain from the Cookies Fam is a shining example of Golden State excellence. Bred from two award-winning Cali classics, Zkittlez and Gelato, Runtz achieved instant celebrity status for its mouth-watering candy fruit flavor that is so tasty you just have to keep hitting it. A luscious tropical fruit aroma is highlighted with bright tangy citrus and rich earthy undertones. The high comes on smooth, with a simultaneous tingling, flowing body buzz, and an active, inspired mental state, making Runtz an ideal functional creative strain. Like a soothing boardwalk evening, the thick Runtz buds are a deep indigo and viridian color, lit up with twinkling soft ember stigmas and stardust trichomes. Exhilarating yet tranquil, stimulating yet soothing, like the incomparable Pacific herself, Runtz captures all the greatness, glamour, and fertile magic of our beloved Golden Coast. Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.
