About this product

FRUITY PEBBLEZ OG x GRAPE PIE An instant favorite, this award-winning strain bred by Cannarado in 2018 quickly became a well-loved go-to for many a connoisseur because of its tasty, smooth smoke and awesome high. The flavor of Sundae Driver is incredible, filling your palette with a delicious dessert swirl of warmed sugar, sweet berry fruit, and whipped cream. Sundae Driver is a perfect hybrid that delivers serious potency with cerebral elevation and full-body soothing. A feast for the eyes as well as the tastebuds, Sundae Driver is a distinctly gorgeous flower; the buds are densely packed with vibrant green and deep purple leaves, firey persimmon stigmas, and a glittering coating of sticky trichomes. Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.