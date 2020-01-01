About this product

FRUITY PEBBLEZ OG x GRAPE PIE An instant favorite, this award-winning strain bred by Cannarado in 2018 quickly became a well-loved go-to for many a connoisseur because of its tasty, smooth smoke and awesome high. The flavor of Sundae Driver is incredible, filling your palette with a delicious dessert swirl of warmed sugar, sweet berry fruit, and whipped cream. Sundae Driver is a perfect hybrid that delivers serious potency with cerebral elevation and full-body soothing. A feast for the eyes as well as the tastebuds, Sundae Driver is a distinctly gorgeous flower; the buds are densely packed with vibrant green and deep purple leaves, firey persimmon stigmas, and a glittering coating of sticky trichomes. Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.