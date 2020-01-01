About this product

WEDDING CAKE x PURPLE PUNCH Whether you’re the one getting hitched, or just crashing the party, there’s an exuberant kind of joy that comes with wedding festivities, which is just the feeling you get with this widely popular strain from Symbiotic Genetics. The perfect party weed, Wedding Crasher has an easy-going high that makes you feel confident, friendly, and fun with a clear mind and laid-back vibe. Rich in aromas and flavors coming from both parents, Wedding Crasher has an earthy vanilla nose and a sweet berry finish with touches of gas throughout. Thick sparkling buds glisten in a pretty bouquet of spring green, lavender and marigold hues. You’ll definitely be feelin’ yo’self when you liven up your day with a little naughty merriment from Wedding Crasher. Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.