About this product

3.5g Premium Sun-Grown Flower Wedding Cake x Purple Punch Wedding Crasher delights the palate with sweet berry and musky vanilla, followed by a sensuous, self-assured, and leisurely high. We brought some of our favorite exclusively pheno-hunted genetics and partnered with family friends at the Mendocino Ranch Company to bring these strains out under the Mendocino sun. Grown high on the ridge-line above the famed Anderson Valley pinot noir region, conditions couldn’t be more perfect for growing superior quality full-spectrum seasonal flower. We're excited to bring our customers their favorite LitHouse flavors in a natural, fun, and affordable limited-release line of sun-grown products.