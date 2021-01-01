 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding Crasher Pre-Roll Pack

by LitHouse

LitHouse Cannabis Pre-rolls Wedding Crasher Pre-Roll Pack

About this product

Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls Wedding Cake x Purple Punch Whether you’re the one getting hitched, or just crashing the party, there’s an exuberant kind of joy that comes with wedding festivities, which is just the feeling you get with this widely popular strain from Symbiotic Genetics. The perfect party weed, Wedding Crasher has an easy-going high that makes you feel confident, friendly, and fun with a clear mind and laid-back vibe. Rich in aromas and flavors coming from both parents, Wedding Crasher has an earthy vanilla nose and a sweet berry finish with touches of gas throughout. Thick sparkling buds glisten in a pretty bouquet of spring green, lavender, and marigold hues. You’ll definitely be feelin’ yo’self when you liven up your day with a little naughty merriment from Wedding Crasher. Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.

About this brand

LitHouse Logo
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. *HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH* *SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED* *FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED* *SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED* / / AWARDS / / 2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi 2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake 2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi 2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

