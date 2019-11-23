Om_i
on November 23rd, 2019
One of a very few favorites, definitely my daytime go to. Amazing, complex flavor. And sooo pretty!
JACK HERER x (AFGOO x PURPLE THAI x SUPER LEMON HAZE x GOD BUD) 2018 Emerald Cup Winner! This unique connoisseur strain is packed with complex flavors that delight the palette. Zelly’s Gift imparts a joyful, energetic high, sure to leave you smiling!
Zelly’s Gift by Dragonfly Earth Medicine is a flavorful sativa-dominant strain with a heartfelt dedication. Created for a friend of the farm who’d been imprisoned on a cannabis conviction, Zelly’s Gift is the flavorful cross of an Afgoo x Purple Thai x Super Lemon Haze x God Bud father and a Jack Herer mother. The strong mother genetics root this strain in uplifting sativa effects while its recessive indica-dominant genetics imbue the plant with flavors of lime leaves and grape jelly. The grower suggests Zelly’s Gift for consumers seeking an energizing boost that improves mood and helps combat depression.