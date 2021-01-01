 Loading…

Hybrid

LITTLE HIGH - D8 CART SINGLE - EXOTICS BISCOTTI

by Little High Delta 8

About this product

LITTLE HIGH - D8 CART SINGLE - EXOTICS BISCOTTI by Little High Delta 8

About this brand

Little High has the hottest selling delta 8 disposable on the market. Their device is rechargeable and taste amazing down to the last drop.

About this strain

Biscotti

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Biscotti flowers into small, dense buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with bright orange pistils. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

