Hybrid

LITTLE HIGH - DELTA 8 CART SINGLE - EXOTICS GUSHERS

by Little High Delta 8

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Little High has the hottest selling delta 8 disposable on the market. Their device is rechargeable and taste amazing down to the last drop.

About this strain

Gushers

Gushers
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.

