A part of our Cook Your Own Cannabis (CYOC) line, our cannabis-infused Ghee is simple and easy to use as it liberates and enhances other flavors in your recipe. Ghee has been considered food of the Gods, and now we have a version for you to try. Vegetarian friendly, it cuts the edge of spices and makes food more digestible. With a pleasant nutty, butterscotch flavor, simply add a spoonful either at the beginning or end of the cooking process. 50mg THC Serving Size: 1 Tbsp 5mg THC/Tbsp
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.