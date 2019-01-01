 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CYOC Olive Oil is apart of Little House Foods' "Cook Your Own Cannabis" (CYOC​) line. Little House Foods' premium cannabis-infused olive oil is the cooking staple for both culinary professionals and home cooks. Use it like any olive oil, in baked goods, vinaigrette, soups, braises, and stews. Our infused olive-oil can replace butter, vegetable oil, or other fats in most recipes. CYOC allows you creative freedom. With dependable dosing, we provide the base and you create your favorite dishes. Vegan 50mg THC Serving Size: 1 Tbsp 5mg THC/Tbsp

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

We do things a bit differently, and that’s the way we like it! Little House was founded as a pipe dream that subsequently became reality in 2016. We will be proud to be among Oregon’s first recreational cannabis edibles. Our mission is to normalize the use of recreational marijuana and our vision is to support a new kind of relaxation. Our hand-crafted products are made with love to ensure your experience is easy, safe and simple. Balancing taste notes with the perfect cannabinoid blend, Little House products intend you the best start to your personal marijuana experience. Just like you don’t choose wine based on alcohol percentage, we know you want an edible that primarily tastes good and makes you feel good too. Our Process We start with high-quality cannabis, blended by our resident expert, and infuse a variety of fats and oil to create the best foundation for each product’s flavor profile. We test our products for taste, texture, intoxication experience and shelf-stability. We are constantly experimenting with new products and flavor families so we welcome feedback and suggestions.