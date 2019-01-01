About this product
CYOC Olive Oil is apart of Little House Foods' "Cook Your Own Cannabis" (CYOC) line. Little House Foods' premium cannabis-infused olive oil is the cooking staple for both culinary professionals and home cooks. Use it like any olive oil, in baked goods, vinaigrette, soups, braises, and stews. Our infused olive-oil can replace butter, vegetable oil, or other fats in most recipes. CYOC allows you creative freedom. With dependable dosing, we provide the base and you create your favorite dishes. Vegan 50mg THC Serving Size: 1 Tbsp 5mg THC/Tbsp
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.