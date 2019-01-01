About this product
LemMend is our infused lemon curd, perfect on its own or drizzled on your favorite dessert. (We love it on blackberries and vanilla ice cream). Hand crafted in small batches and with no artificial ingredients, our lemon curd is made with our signature clean-tasting cannabutter, lemon zest, cane sugar, real lemon juice and kosher salt. LemMend is the foodies' way to start your journey. 50mg THC Serving Size: 1 Tbsp 5mg THC/Tbsp
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.