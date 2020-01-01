 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Stow Pouch in Pebble Black

Stow Pouch in Pebble Black

by Littlejohn New York

Write a review
Littlejohn New York Storage Flower Storage Stow Pouch in Pebble Black
Littlejohn New York Storage Flower Storage Stow Pouch in Pebble Black
Littlejohn New York Storage Flower Storage Stow Pouch in Pebble Black

$65.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Meet the go-to pouch for wherever you go – or stay. Perfectly sized to take with you for a weekend away and yet roomy enough to hold the gear you keep at home. The sealed zipper and velcro inner closure add extra protection so odors don’t escape. 8.25" W x 6.25" H x .75" D

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Littlejohn New York Logo
Premium Quality Odor Proof Leather Pouches, Cases, and Caddies