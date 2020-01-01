Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Meet the go-to pouch for wherever you go – or stay. Perfectly sized to take with you for a weekend away and yet roomy enough to hold the gear you keep at home. The sealed zipper and velcro inner closure add extra protection so odors don’t escape. 8.25" W x 6.25" H x .75" D
Be the first to review this product.