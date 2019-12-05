 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Stow Slim Case in Pebble Black

Stow Slim Case in Pebble Black

by Littlejohn New York

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Littlejohn New York Storage Flower Storage Stow Slim Case in Pebble Black
Littlejohn New York Storage Flower Storage Stow Slim Case in Pebble Black
Littlejohn New York Storage Flower Storage Stow Slim Case in Pebble Black

$50.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Compact, sleek, and smell proof, our leather Slim Case fits perfectly in your pocket or purse, making it ideal for stashing just the essentials for a day or night of fun. The ½” wide elasticized bands hold everything in place, while the proprietary seal-strip keeps odors discreet. 4.25" H x 2.25" W x 1.25" D

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

blfdsa

The design is clean, sophisticated. Great construction. Hard to put into words, but it imparts a kind of elegance to the experience. Buying a few for xmas gifts.

About this brand

Littlejohn New York Logo
Premium Quality Odor Proof Leather Pouches, Cases, and Caddies