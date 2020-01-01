 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Great White Shark (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Sativa Pre-Roll

Great White Shark (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Sativa Pre-Roll

by Littles

Write a review
Littles Cannabis Pre-rolls Great White Shark (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Sativa Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Six .5G 100% Indoor Sativa Flower Pre-Roll (3 Grams) CRU Cannabis Collaboration

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Great White Shark

Great White Shark

Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Littles Logo
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.