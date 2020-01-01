 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid .75G Blunt

by Littles

Littles Cannabis Pre-rolls Hybrid .75G Blunt

About this product

.75G Hemp Wrapped Littles Blunts Made for those who love that classic smoking experience. Whole flower rolled in hemp paper giving our nugs a nostalgic take for those classic smokers and blunt lovers. Filled with high-quality THC flower that is coarsely ground and wrapped in hemp leaf on the same day. This keeps it fresh and makes for the ideal smoking experience. No shake, no trim, and no seeds. They burn smooth, slow, and perfectly even for a richer experience that tastes great.

About this brand

Littles Logo
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.