 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lamb's Bread .5G CRU x Littles Sativa Pre-Roll

Lamb's Bread .5G CRU x Littles Sativa Pre-Roll

by Littles

Write a review
Littles Cannabis Pre-rolls Lamb's Bread .5G CRU x Littles Sativa Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

.5G 100% Indoor Sativa Flower Pre-Roll

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lamb's Bread

Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.

About this brand

Littles Logo
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.