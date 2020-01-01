 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lemon Tree .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

by Littles

Littles Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Tree .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

.5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.