  5. Mochi .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

Mochi .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

by Littles

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

.5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll

About this strain

Mochi

Mochi is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors inlcuding purple, jade and bright red. Mochi is sometimes known as Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato. This strain is bred by Sherbinski.

About this brand

Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.