  5. Vesace (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

Vesace (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

by Littles

Littles Cannabis Pre-rolls Vesace (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

About this product

Six .5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll (3 Grams) CRU Cannabis Collaboration

About this strain

Versace

Versace

Versace is a clear-headed sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. This trio of trichome-rich strains is combined to offer an array of effects that work off each other. Sour Diesel’s heady buzz acts a catalyst, adding a stimulating alertness to the luscious body effects and pleasant euphoria native to Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush, respectively. Enjoy this pungent flower to help curb depression and fatigue while elevating mood and muting mild physical pain. 

About this brand

Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.