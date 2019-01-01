 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1/2 Gram Cartridge - LIV Clear Khalifa Kush

1/2 Gram Cartridge - LIV Clear Khalifa Kush

by LIV

Write a review
LIV Concentrates Cartridges 1/2 Gram Cartridge - LIV Clear Khalifa Kush

$40.00MSRP

About this product

LIV cartridges are made with the latest technology to provide the optimal vaping experience. Featuring a wickless, ceramic design, with a crystal clear shatterproof tank. - Wickless Cartridge - Hi-flow Mouthpiece - Ceramic Coil - Shatterproof Tank - Rechargeable Battery [Not included] - Leakproof Device

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush, or Wiz Khalifa OG,  is a hybrid that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa, who claims it descended from an OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush is supposedly unavailable to the public, but those who have acquired strains under this name say that the effects and aromas are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.

About this brand

LIV Logo
LIV comes to you after many years of painstaking dedication and research directed towards bringing you the ultimate vaping and concentrate experience. After 5 years of research and development, we have engineered the most superior cannabis product, specifically designed to enhance your lifestyle. LIV is available in 250mg disposable pens & 500mg shatterproof ceramic cartridges.