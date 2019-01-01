About this product

"Since developing the live resin extraction process back in 2013, we have more experience than anyone else with this unique extraction method. By utilizing fresh-frozen whole plants, captured at their absolute peak, we can deliver a richly-flavored and nuanced cannabis experience like no other. Live resin is a process that can result in a concentrate with a variety of textures. Whether it's diamonds, sap, or sauce, the important thing is that the flavor is world-class and authentic to the plant. Our live diamonds are created using a slow separation process where the THCA ""crashes out"" from the terpene sauce layer and forms large faceted diamond-like crystals. The crystals themselves are extremely potent, but the real magic is blending them with the right amount of terpene sauce to create the perfect dab. We make our live diamonds (and all of our concentrates) from only the finest fresh-frozen flowers that California has to offer in order to express the true essence of cannabis."