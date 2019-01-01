 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Live Resin Project - Live Resin Vape Cartridge

by Live Resin Project

"What makes a great vape cartridge? We think it's all about what DOESN'T go into it, namely any kind of non-cannabis ingredients, flavorless distillate, or fake flavors. We are proud to offer a 100% live resin cartridge which contains zero distillate or added ingredients of any kind, just the same oil that we put in our jars in a more convenient format. Our LRP vape cartridges are available in half gram (0.5 mL) units and function with both button and buttonless batteries. We recommend using the lowest heat setting on your battery to experience the best flavor. We make our live resin vape cartridges (and all of our concentrates) from only the finest fresh-frozen flowers that California has to offer in order to express the true essence of cannabis."

About this brand

Our lifelong love for cannabis brought us here. Led by William “Kind Bill” Fenger, our team has been freezing trees since 2013, chasing the most exotic aromas and flavors we can find to extract and share with the world.We apply our experience to all aspects of cultivation, harvest, and extraction to showcase this incredible plant.