"What makes a great vape cartridge? We think it's all about what DOESN'T go into it, namely any kind of non-cannabis ingredients, flavorless distillate, or fake flavors. We are proud to offer a 100% live resin cartridge which contains zero distillate or added ingredients of any kind, just the same oil that we put in our jars in a more convenient format. Our LRP vape cartridges are available in half gram (0.5 mL) units and function with both button and buttonless batteries. We recommend using the lowest heat setting on your battery to experience the best flavor. We make our live resin vape cartridges (and all of our concentrates) from only the finest fresh-frozen flowers that California has to offer in order to express the true essence of cannabis."