About this product

"Since developing the live resin extraction process back in 2013, we have more experience than anyone else with this unique extraction method. By utilizing fresh-frozen whole plants, captured at their absolute peak, we can deliver a richly-flavored and nuanced cannabis experience like no other. Live resin is a process that can result in a concentrate with a variety of textures. Whether it's diamonds, sap, or sauce, the important thing is that the flavor is world-class and authentic to the plant. Our live shatters and saps are created using the same base oil as all of our other textures. However, instead of putting them together in a container, the oil is spread extremely thin and placed into a vacuum drying oven, resulting in a thin, clear slab that can vary from a honey or tree sap-like texture to a fully hardened, brekable glass texture. Like our live budder, every dab is the same because the texture is uniform. Keep sap and shatter cool and consume quickly to avoid changes in texture. We make our live sauce (and all of our concentrates) from only the finest fresh-frozen flowers that California has to offer in order to express the true essence of cannabis."