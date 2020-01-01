 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Red Congolese Budder 1g

by Live Resin Project

Live Resin Project Concentrates Solvent Red Congolese Budder 1g

About this strain

Red Congolese

Red Congolese

While some argue that Red Congolese is an African sativa landrace, the variety popularized in California weaves in Mexican and Afghani roots, giving it a more indica-like appearance. This colorful palette of landrace strains, which had adapted to their environment over many years, creates a complex profile of effects and flavors. The sativa genetics dominate the physical effects of Red Congolese, resulting in a weightless euphoria that promotes focus and mental clarity. Its energizing properties make Red Congolese perfect for morning treatment of nausea, cachexia, tension, or Alzheimer’s.

About this brand

Our lifelong love for cannabis brought us here. Led by William “Kind Bill” Fenger, our team has been freezing trees since 2013, chasing the most exotic aromas and flavors we can find to extract and share with the world.We apply our experience to all aspects of cultivation, harvest, and extraction to showcase this incredible plant.