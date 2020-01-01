 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Oil Tincture - 1500mg - Peppermint

by LiveWell Naturally

$149.99MSRP

Other Ingredients: Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil, Organic Essential Oil, Stevia. Phytonutrients-Rich, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Provides You the Entourage Effect: Hemp oil only reaches its full potential when all of the other compounds the plant are included, that's why we’re proud of our Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil extract and all of the beneficial terpenes, flavonoids and phytonutrients that are in it- without any fillers or additives. Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Has a Wide Variety of Health Benefits: From pain relief in muscles and joints to lowering stress and anxiety, Full-Spectrum Hemp oil has proven its beneficial health properties in a multitude of ways. Carefully Grown with Love in the Rocky Mountains, We are Colorado Proud: We are committed to only practicing sustainable farming methods - never using any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides, we even use our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We use a gentle and natural ethanol extraction method, monitoring our phytonutrient levels with a HPLC analyzer for quality, assuring we are fully compliant with the “industrial hemp” limits set by Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Feel Good Again - Hand crafted with care, our Hemp CBD products are the fruit of much love and labor. Our organic hemp provides CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocannabinoids for this full spectrum extract of plant powered goodness.