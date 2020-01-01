 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Hemp Oil Topical Balm - 400mg - Menthol

Hemp Oil Topical Balm - 400mg - Menthol

by LiveWell Naturally

Hemp Oil Topical Balm - 400mg - Menthol

Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts), Organic EV Coconut Oil 84%, Organic Beeswax 15%, Organic Essential Oil 0.3%. Phytonutrient-Rich, Full Spectrum Hemp Balm Provides You the Entourage Effect: Hemp oil only reaches its full potential when all of the other compounds in hemp are included, that's why we’re proud of our Full-Spectrum Hemp Balm and all of the beneficial terpenes, flavonoids and phytonutrients thats in it- without any fillers or additives. Feel these benefits combined with soothing lavender to live your most natural life. The Relief You Want - The Natural Way: Whether you’re looking for overall support of joint health or to wind down after a long workout, our Full-Spectrum Hemp Balm helps alleviates soreness, discomfort, inflammation and supports better joint flexibility while soothes and rejuvenates skin. Carefully Grown & Sourced with Love in The Rocky Mountains, We Are Colorado Proud: We are committed to only practicing sustainable farming methods- never using any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides, we even use our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. Committed to community, we source locally whenever possible.

Feel Good Again - Hand crafted with care, our Hemp CBD products are the fruit of much love and labor. Our organic hemp provides CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocannabinoids for this full spectrum extract of plant powered goodness.