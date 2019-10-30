About this product

Manage your Cravings, Bloat & Weight Gain People get the munchies for different reasons, whether after cannabis use or not. MunchAssist is a daily supplement that helps to jump start your metabolism, to manage your cravings for snacks, to get rid of any bloat, and to control weight gain. What is more, this innovative formula will enhance your mood and general sense of well-being. How to use Take as needed throughout the day