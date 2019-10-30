 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Livli MunchAssist

by LIVLI

$9.99MSRP

Manage your Cravings, Bloat & Weight Gain People get the munchies for different reasons, whether after cannabis use or not. MunchAssist is a daily supplement that helps to jump start your metabolism, to manage your cravings for snacks, to get rid of any bloat, and to control weight gain. What is more, this innovative formula will enhance your mood and general sense of well-being. How to use Take as needed throughout the day

tonygery

I ordered MunchAssist as I tend to overeat after a joint. Actually helps with getting rid out bloating the next day

Livli supplements are designed to optimize cannabis lifestyle experience and to enable cannabis consumers to feel balanced, sharp, and energized. Formulated with vitamins, minerals, and organic herbs and manufactured at a cGMP-certified, FDA-approved facility, these supplements will provide cannabis users with a daily dose of nutrients their body needs. The product contains no CBD or THC