tonygery
on October 30th, 2019
I ordered MunchAssist as I tend to overeat after a joint. Actually helps with getting rid out bloating the next day
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Manage your Cravings, Bloat & Weight Gain People get the munchies for different reasons, whether after cannabis use or not. MunchAssist is a daily supplement that helps to jump start your metabolism, to manage your cravings for snacks, to get rid of any bloat, and to control weight gain. What is more, this innovative formula will enhance your mood and general sense of well-being. How to use Take as needed throughout the day
on October 30th, 2019
I ordered MunchAssist as I tend to overeat after a joint. Actually helps with getting rid out bloating the next day