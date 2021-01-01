 Loading…

El Diablo OG x Chem Dawg #4

by LivWell Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This indica dominant strain is a proprietary Kush hybrid that mixes the legendary El Diablo OG cut from the “Reseda Valley Caregivers” in the San Fernando Valley region of L.A. with the timeless classic Chem Dawg #4. It delivers a very complex kush flavor with earthy, lemon, pine sol and funk. Lineage: El Diablo OG crossed with Chem Dawg #4. THC levels may vary by batch.

About this brand

LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.

